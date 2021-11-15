Man sought after sexually assaulting 2 women at Walmart in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted women in Walmart during two days earlier this month.

The incidents happened on Nov. 9 and 2 at the Walmart at 7701 Raeford Rd., according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said in each incident, the man approached the women while they were shopping.

He then exposed his private area “and attempted to assault the female(s), or began masturbating once in view,” the news release said.

Police Monday afternoon released a photo of a man appearing to walk down an aisle at a store. Another photo from police shows a silver sedan in a store parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 929-2565 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).