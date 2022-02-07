Man sought in connection to missing Cumberland County 19-year-old

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 19-year-old woman and is now working to identify a man in connection to her disappearance.

Kaitlin Marie Benjamin-Olsen was last seen on Saturday at 2:23 a.m. She left a residence on Bill Drive in Fayetteville, possibly in a dark-colored SUV.

The sheriff’s office said she was wearing blue pajama bottoms and a black Grays Creek High School hoodie. Benjamin-Olsen has blond hair and hazel eyes. She has a cognitive impairment.

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies are also looking for a man who may have information about her whereabouts. Police are asking the public for help identifying him and a vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Sergeant Mincey at (910) 677-5514 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org. You can also submit a tip by downloading the “P3 Tips” app.