Police: Man stole cash, cigarettes from Fayetteville gas station, assaulted clerk

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man stole money, cigarettes, and assaulted an employee during an armed robbery Tuesday morning at a Fayetteville gas station, police said.

Around 7:21 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Exxon located at 1208 Fort Bragg Rd. Investigators believe the suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the gas station and demanded money.

He walked around the counter and assaulted the clerk by striking her on the head with the gun, a news release said.

In addition to money, the suspect also took several cartons of Newport cigarettes and Black and Mild cigars.

The clerk’s injuries were described as minor, police said.

(Courtesy of Fayetteville police)

The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing with a black face covering. His shoes were black with a white trim. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pleze at 910-676-2596, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.