Man tried to sexually assault victim during home invasion, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are looking for a man accused of trying to sexually assault someone during a home invasion Wednesday night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Maloney Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect — described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with close-cut hair — entered the home and forced the victim into a back room.

He tried to sexually assault the victim, who was the only person home, police said.

“The victim was able to offer enough resistance that the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempts and fled the area on foot,” the release said.

The suspect was wearing a dark collared shirt with a logo on the chest, dark shorts, and sneakers with white and black trim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Santana Frischbier at 910-366-7687 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.