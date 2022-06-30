FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man tried to drive himself to a hospital after he was shot in Fayetteville Thursday night, police said.

The man was shot on Wayside Road in the Hollywood Heights area, according to Fayetteville police.

While driving himself to the hospital, the man ended up at the Raeford Road exit of the All American Freeway, police said.

Emergency responders met the victim there and he was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, according to police.

There was no information about the man’s condition or a possible suspect.