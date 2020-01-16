Man turns himself in after drive-by shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a man wanted in a drive-by shooting turned himself in Wednesday.

Police say Daniel E. Newsome Jr., 20, of Fayetteville, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury following a shooting along the 6200 block of Lynette Circle on Jan. 6, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the road, the news release said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the roadway when a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot(s) were fired from within the vehicle at the victim,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newsome Jr. turned himself into the Cumberland County Detention Center on Wednesday where he was given a $75,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective D. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1901 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now