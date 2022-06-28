The man in question was last seen at a nearby gas station and is wanted for sexually assaulting and stabbing a woman (Fayetteville police).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is searching for a man it says is wanted for sexual assault following a stabbing.

Officers responded to Santa Fe Drive and Coalition Boulevard on Tuesday just before 4:30 a.m. to find a woman who had been stabbed multiple times and sexually assaulted.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. As of 5:30 p.m. police have not released an update on her condition nor her identity.

Additionally, the man in question was last seen at a gas station in the area and police obtained both an image of the man and a picture of a vehicle he is driving from business surveillance.



The man was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, either navy blue or black, and jeans. He also has a gray beard and brown eyes. His car is black in color.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Lewis at 910-703-9503 or the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-433-1542.