Man wanted after striking person with vehicle during Fayetteville robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after they say a man was struck by a car by someone he thought was giving him change for money he’d had.

Police say on July 31 around 12:25 a.m., officers responded to Circle K, located along the 5000 block of Rosehill Road, reference a reported vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a man — later identified as the victim in this incident — asked several people to provide change for a $100 bill.

He then approached a 2010-2011 black Mazda CX SUV. The victim was told by the person in the vehicle that he had change for his $100 bill and then gave the driver the money.

The driver then reversed his vehicle and hit the victim, causing serious injuries to his legs and torso.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The suspect in the matter has been described as a skinny male in his early 40s, with short hair and a beard.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of either suspect is asked to contact Detective B. Bullard with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-1948 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

