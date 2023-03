FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted on multiple charges.

Joshua Page (Fayetteville Police Department)

Wednesday, officers posted to Twitter asking people to help them find Joshua Page.

He is wanted on charges of:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury,

obtaining property by false pretense, and

larceny

Anyone with information about Page is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crime Stoppers: 910-483-TIPS.