Jamal Robinson is officially wanted in the murder of Jermaine Hailey (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – After looking to question three men on Tuesday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has officially obtained warrants to charge one of those in question with first-degree murder in a homicide case from Monday.

Deputies are currently searching for Jamal Anthony Robinson who is wanted for the murder of Jermaine Hailey.

Deputies previously said Hailey, 32, was shot around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Belhaven Road.

They said they found Hailey, of Raeford, with multiple gunshot wounds and say he died at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that this does not appear to be a random act,” a news release said.

Previously, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Deandre Clements and 32-year-old Jemario Dominique Boykin were wanted for questioning, but that is no longer the case.