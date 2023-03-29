FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for habitual crimes.

Wednesday, the police department posted the request to Twitter as part of their ‘Wanted Wednesday’ series.

Alexander Lee Herring (Fayetteville Police Department)

Police said Alexander Lee Herring is wanted for habitual DWI and habitual felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

If your tip leads to an arrest, officers said you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.