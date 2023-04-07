HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted for robbing a bank in Hope Mills in February, according to the police department.

Police said on Feb. 15 at 9:37 a.m., officers were called to Truist Bank at 3618 North Main St. for a bank robbery.

Hope Mills Police Department detectives identified Devaunte Hickman-Young as the suspect.

A warrant for robbery was issued for his arrest.

(Photos from Hope Mills Police Department)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hope Mills Police Department’s Detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.