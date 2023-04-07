HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is wanted for robbing a bank in Hope Mills in February, according to the police department.
Police said on Feb. 15 at 9:37 a.m., officers were called to Truist Bank at 3618 North Main St. for a bank robbery.
Hope Mills Police Department detectives identified Devaunte Hickman-Young as the suspect.
A warrant for robbery was issued for his arrest.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hope Mills Police Department’s Detective division at 910-425-4103 or submit their tip anonymously to Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS.