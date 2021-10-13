Man wanted for killing pregnant girlfriend inside of Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is wanted after a woman was killed in her home Monday night, Fayetteville police said.

Just before 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Pittsfield Drive in Fayetteville. They arrived at the scene to find a 31-year-old female had been shot, a news release said.

Officers charged Willie Earl Moore, 27, of Fayetteville with fire-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, Moore was the live-in boyfriend of victim Tanajwa McMurray.

She was five months pregnant with his child at the time she was murdered and neither survived.

The investigation is ongoing and CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.