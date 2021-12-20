Man wanted for questioning in murder of woman found dead in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies asked for help locating a person wanted for questioning in a recent murder, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office believes Michael Lee Witt may have information on the homicide of Jessi Marie Lindsley. Witt is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing about 295 pounds.

The investigation began after a body, later identified as Lindsley, was found in the Gray’s Creek area on Friday morning.

On Saturday, Javeeno Jeno Antonio Resimo, 18, of Hope Mills, was arrested for accessory after the fact of first-degree murder, the release said.

Anyone with information on Witt or the case is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-6592 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.