EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies are looking for a man accused of shooting a woman in the head Wednesday morning, a news release said.

Deputies with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report around 6:10 a.m. along the 3200 block of Chippenham Street in Eastover. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head, the release said.

The woman was immediately taken to the hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening, but it’s believed she’ll survive, deputies said.

Investigators learned that the victim and suspect, Anthony Lamont McDaniel, were involved in a domestic dispute.

Anthony McDaniel wanted poster. (Courtesy of the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office)

McDaniel was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

McDaniel is not in custody.

Deputies said he is 41 years old, standing about 6-foot-3 and weighing 215 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium skin tone. He was last seen driving a light gray four-door Buick LeSabre with damage to the left side and two yellow stickers on the back windshield.

Anyone with information on McDaniel’s whereabouts should call Sgt. A. Mundy at 910-677-5513 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.