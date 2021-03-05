Man wanted for string of possibly connected sexual assaults in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man they say is possibly responsible for a rash of sexual assault incidents against women.

Fayetteville police say a victim reported on Friday that she was asleep in her home before she was awoken just after 4 a.m. by a man entering her bedroom in the area of the Briarwood Apartments off Owen Drive.

The victim told police that the man sexually assaulted her and then fled the area on foot.

Police describe the suspect as a thin Black male, 20 to 25 years of age, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6 inches tall with a thin build and a thin mustache. He was seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants with red shorts underneath, and colorful shoes.

On Jan. 24, an attempted sexual assault was reported at the Briarwood Apartments. Police believe the crimes were committed by the same person.

In addition to these incidents, Fayetteville police say they are investigating a sexual assault that occurred on Nov. 24, 2020, in the 1000 block of Southern Avenue and a home invasion committed in the 2100 block of Hyde Place on Feb. 17.

Detectives are attempting to determine if all four of these incidents are related.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Ostendorf with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 308-2438 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).