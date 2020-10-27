Man wanted in connection with robbery at Family Dollar in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who is wanted in connection with a robbery at a Family Dollar.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Family Dollar on Fisher Road.

According to police, the suspect is believed to be in his 20s, between 5 foot 6 and 5 foot 9 in height, with a small build, and was wearing a multicolored hat, grey Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black bands and was in possession of a silver and black handgun.

Police said the suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact Detective E. Freda at (910) 309-2542 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).  Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

