FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was arrested shortly after noon on Monday in Rockingham on outstanding warrants for the first-degree murder of a man, according to deputies.

Hamzah Thompson, 20, was wanted in the death of 34-year-old Bryant Thomas King which happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 4200 block of Dudley Road in Fayetteville.

The homicide was initially reported as a “verbal disturbance”, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

At 12:25 a.m. on Monday, the Rockingham Police Department arrested Thompson. He is currently being held at the Richmond County Detention Center.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.