HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a deadly stabbing in Hillsborough County, Florida, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shamek Carter-Bowick, 23, was taken into custody Thursday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, deputies said.

Carter-Bowick is charged with premeditated first-degree murder, robbery while wearing a mask (firearm or deadly weapon) and armed burglary of a structure with assault or battery in connection with a stabbing Nov. 25 in the 9200 block of Rock Harbour Way, according to deputies.

The victim was found with upper body trauma and died at a hospital.

“With the arrest of the second suspect in this homicide case, we can offer this grieving family the closure they deserve,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are immensely grateful for the collaboration of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.”

Ja’Quan Glymp, 34, was arrested a few days after the stabbing. He’s charged with murder in the first degree while engaged in robbery, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, and misuse of temporary tag, deputies said.

The stabbing remains under investigation.