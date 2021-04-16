Man who didn’t get deliveries at his Fayetteville home for 2 years, now has problem fixed after CBS 17 story

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After two years of complaints to the U.S. Postal Service, a Fayetteville man says he is now getting packages delivered to his door after a CBS 17 story aired Thursday.

Paul White Jr. sent CBS 17 pictures showing several packages that were delivered to his door.

He says for two years he has had to drive to the post office to pick up packages because the postal service wouldn’t deliver them to his home.

The U.S. Postal Service told CBS 17 they stopped the deliveries at the request of the property manager because of theft concerns.

The property manager’s office now says they want people living there to get their mail delivered to their homes — if that’s what they want.

White says he’s happy that it seems the problem is now fixed.