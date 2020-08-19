Man with machete who charged at deputy is shot, killed in Cumberland County, officials say

The scene near the deadly shooting on Summerfield Drive on Tuesday afternoon. Photo by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man armed with a machete was shot and killed by a Cumberland County deputy Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was first reported just before 4:45 p.m. on Summerfield Drive when deputies were trying to serve an involuntary commitment order on a man, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Adrian Jason Roberts, 37, was the subject of the order, officials said.

“When deputies made contact with Roberts he charged at them with a machete. One of the deputies discharged his weapon striking Roberts,” the news release said.

Deputies at the scene tried to save Roberts’ life until EMS arrived, according to the news release.

“Loss of life is a tragedy under any circumstances,” the news release said.

However, Roberts died at the scene, which is south of Fayetteville and just east of Hope Mills.

Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright has requested the SBI investigate the shooting. The incident will be investigated internally as well, the news release said.

