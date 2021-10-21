Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating after two people were shot to death in a murder-suicide on Thursday morning, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting call at a home in the 700-block of Miller Avenue just before 7:30 a.m., police said.

Once at the scene, police encountered a man on his knees in the road outside the home holding a handgun, according to authorities. The man turned the gun on himself and shot himself when the first arriving officer got there, police said.

According to the department’s preliminary investigation, the man shot a woman, and then a nearby resident called 911 to report the incident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who shot himself was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he then died, police said.

Authorities said that it “appears that the male and female subjects knew each other.” The identities of the two people are being withheld at this time as police work to notify their next-of-kin.

The road at Miller Avenue and Lenoir Street is closed to all traffic as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910)709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.