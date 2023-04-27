FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were charged with multiple drug offenses after the Fayetteville Police Department followed up on a concerned citizen’s complaint regarding narcotic deug activity.

On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a home along the 200 block of Haverhill Drive for the sale and distribution of controlled substances, police said.

The following items were seized:

One 9 mm handgun;

25 grams of cocaine;

245 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and

15 grams of marijuana.

Frederick Alsbrooks 35, of Fayetteville, is charged with:

Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance;

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine;

Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell, deliver marijuana;

Felony maintaining a dwelling, and

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.

Leslie Rye, 32, a convicted felon, also of Fayetteville, is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rye received a $6,000 unsecured bond and is also being held in the Cumberland County Jail.