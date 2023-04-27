FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were charged with multiple drug offenses after the Fayetteville Police Department followed up on a concerned citizen’s complaint regarding narcotic deug activity.
On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a home along the 200 block of Haverhill Drive for the sale and distribution of controlled substances, police said.
The following items were seized:
- One 9 mm handgun;
- 25 grams of cocaine;
- 245 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, and
- 15 grams of marijuana.
Frederick Alsbrooks 35, of Fayetteville, is charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance;
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine;
- Possession with the intent to manufacture/sell, deliver marijuana;
- Felony maintaining a dwelling, and
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He is currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail under a $4,000 secured bond.
Leslie Rye, 32, a convicted felon, also of Fayetteville, is charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Rye received a $6,000 unsecured bond and is also being held in the Cumberland County Jail.