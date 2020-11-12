Man, woman killed, girl hospitalized after home invasion at Fayetteville mobile home park, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man and woman were killed and a girl was taken to the hospital after a home invasion Thursday at a mobile home park in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting report along the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive just before 3:15 p.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a suspect or suspects entered the home and shot the two adults and the girl, a news release said.

The man and woman died at the scene. The girl’s injuries were not life threatening, police said.

The victims have not been identified.

Homicide detectives were on scene investigation. No further information was released.