FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after deputies say they found two people dead at a motel early Saturday morning.

At about 12:51 a.m., deputies say they were called to the Cloverleaf Motel at 1353 Dobbin Holmes Road in reference to a death investigation.

When they arrived, they found 34-year-old Rodney Charles Folger of Spring Lake and 26-year-old Mia Nichole Street of Hope Mills dead at the scene, according to reports.

Ember Nicole Davis (left) and Preston Thomas Conley (right) mugshots (Source: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say 33-year-old Ember Nicole Davis and 19-year-old Preston Thomas Conley, both of Fayetteville, were both arrested and are charged with two counts of first degree murder.

They are being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center and are cooperating with the Homicide Unit in their investigation, police say.

Their first appearance is scheduled for Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Homicide Detective Lieutenant A. BEAN at 910-677-5496 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.