FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman are hurt after they were both shot at a gas station near downtown Fayetteville late Saturday night, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

At about 10:58 p.m., officers said they were called to the Speedway on South Eastern Boulevard near Person Street in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

Both of them were taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the police department.

Police said the man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.

They said the police department’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Frashure at 910-303-8967.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.