FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives in Cumberland County have identified two suspects that are wanted in connection to thefts at various stores from Nov. 7-21.

On Nov. 22, the sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of men that were responsible for merchandise thefts at Dollar General and Circle K stores.

The sheriff’s office Property Crimes Detectives are asking the public to help find Floretta Edwards, 49, and Edward Jones, 40.

The sheriff’s office said they are wanted on charges of felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, and felony conspiracy. If you see them, the sheriff’s office asks you to call 911.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Property Crimes Unit at (910) 677-5460 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.