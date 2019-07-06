Man identified after shootout and standoff in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is recovering after an officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville Friday night.

Police said they responded to a domestic call around 10:30 p.m. on Kimberwicke Drive and heard sounds of gunfire coming from inside the house when they arrived.

Saturday afternoon police identified the suspect as Russell Ean Peverley, 47.

Russell Ean Peverley in a photo from Fayetteville police.

Officers surrounded the house in the Greystone Farms neighborhood after the armed man barricaded himself inside, according to Fayetteville police.

Police said the suspect then started shooting at them and they returned fire.

Peverley was taken to a nearby hospital after the standoff ended early Saturday.

Peverley has been charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, police said.

Many neighbors thought the loud noises they heard in Greystone were part of a late 4th of July celebration.

“I did hear what I thought at the time were probably remnants of fireworks from yesterday, you know,” said neighbor Jerry Taylor.

“I heard some sounds popping sounds, loud popping sounds,” said neighbor Ronnie Foxx. “I discounted that as loud fireworks, but again as I got inside I thought ‘wait a minute that sounds a bit more mechanical like a rifle fire’.”



Police at the scene near the person barricaded in a Fayetteville home early Saturday. Photo from Nine Ten Drones @910drones

CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Foxx said he was surprised to see the number of police near his home Saturday morning. Investigators were on scene for more than 12 hours.



“When I got up this morning and saw that, I thought there was something going on pretty terrible,” he said. “It’s a pretty tranquil neighborhood. We don’t see stuff like this.”

Police said some stray bullets hit their squad cars along the street.

Neighbors said they’re glad other people didn’t become targets instead.

“I guess the biggest thing is I was relieved at the outcome that there wasn’t more injured,” said Taylor.

CBS 17 is working to get more information about the suspect in the shooting. Police haven’t said whether he was injured by an officer’s gunfire or if it was something else.

The North Carolina SBI is investigating.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now