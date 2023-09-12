FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hope Mills man already wanted by federal agents was arrested in a raid at his home last week, Fayetteville police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Wednesday at a home in the 4200 block of High Stakes Circle in southern Hope Mills, according to a Tuesday evening news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Photo from Fayetteville Police Dept.

Officers with the Hope Mills Police Department and Fayetteville Police served federal warrants for Korey McLean at the High Stakes Circle home, police said.

“During the arrest, officers noticed obvious signs of drug activity inside,” the news release said.

So, police obtained a search warrant and went through the house.

During the search, police said they seized 146 grams of fentanyl, 526 grams of marijuana, 3.96 grams of oxycodone and a hydraulic press for manufacturing bricks of fentanyl.

McLean, 42, was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with the intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for sale of controlled substances.

He is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.