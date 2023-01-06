FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week.

The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Video captured a suspect fleeing the fire scene, which is just south of Fayetteville.

The home that burned was vacant at the time. The Pearce’s Mill Fire Department responded to the blaze.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies released two photos of a man dressed in black in front of a silver SUV that was parked in a driveway. The man appeared to be wearing desert-camouflaged shoes.

Deputies said that anyone who can identify the man should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator T.Whitman at (910) 321-6786 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).