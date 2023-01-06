FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week.

The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Video captured a suspect fleeing the fire scene, which is just south of Fayetteville.

The home that burned was vacant at the time. The Pearce’s Mill Fire Department responded to the blaze.

  • Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office
Deputies released two photos of a man dressed in black in front of a silver SUV that was parked in a driveway. The man appeared to be wearing desert-camouflaged shoes.

Deputies said that anyone who can identify the man should call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigator T.Whitman at (910) 321-6786 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).