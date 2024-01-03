SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Clio Carroll and many others are praying for a miracle.

Carroll, who lives in Southern Pines, said she’s a close friend of a family whose world was flipped upside-down on Christmas Day. Carroll said 82nd Airborne Pilot Warrant Officer Garrett Illerbrunn was one of three injured during a drone attack at a U.S. base in Northern Iraq.

Carroll received a phone call from Illerbrunn’s wife, Lorna, and felt her heart drop.

“She had sent me a text and she said, ‘Hey can you talk?’ And that was when she said he had been hit,” Carroll said.

Friends and family said Warrant Officer Illerbrunn has been deployed multiple times and was stationed out of Fort Liberty. Since the attack, Carroll said Lorna has stayed by her husband’s side while he remains in a coma at a hospital in Germany.

After a severe head injury and multiple surgeries, the family is unsure of what Illerbrunn’s recovery will look like.

Carroll, who has stayed in touch with Lorna, said the family has noted glimpses of hope.

“He opened his eyes for the first time today, he moved his arm, he’s been able to breathe without a ventilator… all these steps that weren’t expected,” Carroll said. “We know we have a lot of people praying for him and I think that makes a difference.”

To help with the long road ahead, Carroll and others back home have already started to pull together. A GoFundMe to support Illerbrunn’s recovery, physical therapy and needs at home has already received more than 600 donations and raised about $70,000.

“We’ve got like all these other people who want to help, and it’s just a testament to the kind of people they are, that they have an entire community,” Carroll said.

Carroll said the family has also received support from the Massachusetts Wounded Warrior Foundation and said Warrant Officer Illerbrunn is expected to be transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Center in Maryland by Friday.

“There are people out there that are unselfish, and care about others, and want the best for people,” said Carroll. “People don’t have to be alone in tragedy.”