Many summer programs, camps available for children in Fayetteville as COVID-19 eases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Registration for summer learning and activity programs is on the rise in Fayetteville.

The City of Fayetteville reports there were 3,872 program registrations for summer camps, sports and recreation classes between March 1 and May 4.

The programs will follow COVID-19 protocols including reduced capacity and social distancing.

Lashonda Gough with the Cumberland County Health Department says they’re working on summer plans for kids that will likely include virtual and limited in-person options.

“All of that is currently being planned,” Gough said. “We want to definitely make sure that we are adhering to all the CDC recommendations, so we are in the planning works to get some summer programs going.”

The county is encouraging parents to fill out this online survey to help them finalize the summer programming options.

Tameka Bright works with the non-profit Communities in Schools of Cumberland County.

She hosted a virtual meeting this week for about 70 parents interested in learning more about summer activities for kids.

“This summer there are actually a lot of programs that are happening for our youth,” Bright said.

She is considering a golf camp and summer reading programs at the library for her son Timothy.

Some places offering activities include the Cape Fear Regional Theatre, Salvation Army, Autism Society, Fayetteville Urban Ministries, Camp Rockfish, First Tee of Sandhills, Boys and Girls Club of Cumberland County, K&J Enrichment Center and Genesis Learning Academy.

Bright encourages parents to check with the groups they’re interested in to see if they have any capacity restrictions or special protocols in place.

“We are mindful of everything that’s going on, but if these options are available to us and we are doing it safely then I believe that it is a good start,” Bright said. “It’s better than last year that’s for sure because we weren’t doing anything.”

Labcorp announced this week they’re now approved to offer home COVID-19 test kits for people ages 2 to 17.

The company says this will help parents looking to get their children back to summer activities safely.

“I know it seems like we get out of one thing and we go right into another, but I believe that’s where your faith has to come in that hey it’s all going to work out,” Bright said. “It’s always going to work out for our good.”