FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive storage pile area of railroad ties in Fayetteville will burn into the coming days, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Fayetteville Fire Department was dispatched to an outside fire on Shaw Mill Road near Murchison Road. The first arriving unit found a large storage pile area of railroad ties burning.

The department said the area size and configuration along with other access restraints prevented crews from extinguishing the fire.

Fire officials said the blaze will burn into the coming days and will be visible from many of the surrounding areas.

Residents are asked to use alternate routes of travel as Shaw Mill Road is closed at the Meharry Drive intersection closest to Rosehill Road. Officials said residents of that neighborhood can access the road from the Murchison Road end.

Fire crews will be on the scene monitoring the fire and surrounding areas, but residents are asked to call 911 if they see a fire which may be close to a residence or building.