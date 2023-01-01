FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy.

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.

Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.

It said he weighed 7-pounds, 8-ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

(Cape Fear Valley Health)

(Cape Fear Valley Health)

The family received a gift basket from the hospital, commemorative onesies and donations from downtown Fayetteville businesses.

Cape Fear Valley Health Foundation said they also contributed two $30 Chick-fil-A gift cards.

Welcome to the world, Stiles!