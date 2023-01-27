HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hope Mills Police Department welcomed their newest member of the department this week.

(Hope Mills Police Department)

Xander, a one-year-old Dutch Shepherd, is almost ready to protect the Hope Mills community, according to a post from the police department.

Once Xander’s training is finished, he will be one of two working K9s with the police department.

Police said Xander is matched up with his new partner, Officer Vaughn.

They said the two will continue their training together with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

“We look forward to watching Xander grow and complete the certifications necessary to become a valuable asset to our department,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

The police department thanked Throw Away Dogs Project, a nonprofit organization that repurposes, trains, and relocates ‘misunderstood’ dogs, for donating Xander to them.

They also thanked Creation K-9, LLC, a dog training company, for donating Xander to Throw Away Dogs Project as a puppy.