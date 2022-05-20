FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fort Bragg is honoring the fallen with a Memorial Boot display at Hedrick Stadium this weekend.

Volunteers placed approximately 7,400 boots on the field Friday morning, representing the number of soldiers who have died since Sept. 11, 2001. Each boot carried a small American flag and the military identification of a soldier.

Erika McCoy is a U.S. Army soldier and social worker at Fort Bragg. She spent today volunteering with her five-year-old daughter. They assisted in the setup of the boot memorial.

“For her to see that there’s people before mommy’s time that gave their lives to protect us is very important,” McCoy said.

Charlotte Watson, with Fort Bragg Survivor Outreach Services, said she’s looking forward to continuing planning the memorial and its significance.

“Each boot represents a person,” Watson said. “A person that served our country and either lost their lives in war, training accidents, suicides, or illnesses.”

This emotional display returns for the first time since 2019. COVID-19 restrictions canceled it for the past two years. It has been a tradition of Fort Bragg’s SOS since 2014.

The memorial begins a weekend of honoring the fallen at Fort Bragg. On Saturday, there will be a ‘Remember 5k’ run at Hedrick Stadium honoring service members, their families and Department of Defense civilians. They’re all invited to attend the events.

For more information please go to www.bragg.armymwr.com.