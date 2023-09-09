SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Spring Lake fire officials said they will hold a motorcycle ride next month in honor of a firefighter who died in a crash after training in 2020.

Firefighter Corbin Rogers when he was with Carthage Fire Rescue in a photo from the Spring Lake Fire Department

Corbin Lee Rogers of the Spring Lake Fire Department died in a wreck on the afternoon of Jan. 31, 2020, in Moore County along N.C. 609/Vass Road between Morrison Bridge Road and McGill Road, according to authorities.

Rogers, 20, of Carthage, had been with the department for five months and attended a ladder training class earlier in the day in Spring Lake, officials said.

Fire officials say funds from the motorcycle ride will pay for equipment and other items at a training center named for Rogers.

The ride is planned for October 7 at 9 a.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m. at 300 Ruth St. in Spring Lake.

There is a $15 registration fee and donations are also welcome, officials said.