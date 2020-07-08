Memorial planned for 4-year-old Fayetteville boy killed in SC shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Support is growing for the family of a Fayetteville boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Video shows Horry County, South Carolina police officers investigating the shooting that killed a 4-year-old boy from Fayetteville over the Independence Day weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Mill Pond Road in Galavants Ferry — about 20 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach — just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, which was the Fourth of July.

Karson Walker, 4, was shot and killed nearby.

The suspect, Henry Tyrone Moody, 22, fled the scene and was considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

Six hours later, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office took Moody into custody near Progressive Farm Road in Fairmont.

Moody was in court Monday facing murder charges from South Carolina, plus added charges from Robeson County including injury to property and resisting, delaying and obstructing an investigation.

So far, more than $6,000 has been raised for Walker’s family on a GoFundMe page.

“Karson’s smile was contagious, he was the center of attention in any room. He loved everyone, and met no stranger. He had a beautiful soul and a big heart. He was funny and always being silly,” Walker’s mother wrote on Facebook.

She added, “You are loved by many, sweet boy.”

Walker’s memorial is planned for Sunday at Victory Baptist Church in Hope Mills.

Investigators have not released additional details about the case.

