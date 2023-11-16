FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A memorial service will be held in December for a man whose skeletal remains were identified last week after they were found in October.

Devonte Lawrence, or D.J. as everyone called him, was 24 when he was reported missing in 2018. His mom had dropped him off at a movie theater on April 13 and he was never seen alive again.

His remains were found Friday in a wooded area along the 3900 block of Bragg Boulevard.

The memorial will be held at noon on Dec. 9 at Rhema Ministries, 530 Horseshoe Road, in Fayetteville.

A review of Lawrence’s remains by the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that there was no evidence to suggest a homicide. Therefore, police are no longer investigating the death as such.