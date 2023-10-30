FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Grays Creek Food Mart at 3634 Chicken Foot Road was the site of two separate robberies, according to Sgt. Mickey Locklear of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 19 and 20, two unidentified suspects broke into the shop and stole items, according to the sheriff’s office. Both break-ins took place around 3 a.m.

One suspect can be seen picking up more than a dozen large case boxes of Marlboro cigarettes. Locklear told CBS 17 the items stolen consisted of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The individuals were driving a white Mercedes SUV and a white Toyota Camry, the sheriff’s office said. In surveillance images, coverings to conceal the license plates can be seen on both vehicles.

Anyone with information about the incidents or who recognizes the individuals or vehicles seen in the above surveillance images is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Property crimes detective L. Pongratz can be reached at (910)677-5458 or tips can be submitted anonymously online using the Crimestoppers tip sheet or by calling the tip line at (910)483-8477.