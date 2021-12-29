Methodist University pushes back start of spring semester because of COVID-19 surge

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Methodist University in Fayetteville pushed back the start date for its spring semester by one week to Jan. 18, the school announced Wednesday.

The surge in COVID-19 cases that’s being attributed to the omicron variant was cited as the reason.

“I am certain we will have cases on our campus this spring, but as promised all along, we are working daily to remain as open as possible while also being as safe as possible. Delaying the full opening of campus by a week affords us multiple opportunities to mitigate risk,” President Stanley T. Wearden said in a news release.

Methodist also said it is rolling out a phased plan for returning staff, faculty, and students to campus. It includes COVID-19 testing and reporting.