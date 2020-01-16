Military families being warned to watch out for scammers, ‘menacing messages’

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Military families are being warned to watch out for scammers and hackers.

This warning is specifically for families of the 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers who were rapidly deployed.

The paratroopers were told to leave their phones and other electronic devices behind.

“As a measure of operational security, the soldiers were told not to take their cell phones, their personal electronic devices on this deployment,” said Col. Mike Burns. “That’s absolutely because it presents a vulnerability to those soldiers and their families.”

Now, some military families say they’ve received unsolicited messages since their loved ones deployed.

“Our families have reported instances where they’ve received unsolicited contact with some menacing messages,” Burns said.

With that comes the fear of potential hacks and information leaks for military families like Ronald Moeller’s.

“It’s disgusting and it’s shameful,” Moeller said.

Moeller’s son is one of the paratroopers who had to rapidly deploy to the Middle East earlier this month.

As a veteran, Moeller knows how important it is to be aware of scammers, especially during deployments.

“Human greed and evil people seem to exist and they come out of the woodwork when this happens.”

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says military families are often targeted by con artists because of how much they travel and have to do business in new places.

“People need to be aware there are criminals, there are scammers out there who will take advantage of this moment to try to exploit people’s anxiety,” Stein said.

“It does make them vulnerable because they don’t know the local operating environment where they live,” Moeller said.

“Be vigilant, be aware, know what information is out there so you can protect yourself and if you see something, say something,” Col. Burns said.

Officials say to disable the GPS tracking on all of your apps and never publicly share the location of deployed soldiers.

Scam victims can file a complaint with the Department of Justice.

