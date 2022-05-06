FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of care packages were passed out to military spouses and children during a drive-thru event at Manna Church in Fayetteville on Friday.

Support Military Families volunteers assembled the appreciation care packages for the Fort Bragg families ahead of Mother’s Day.

It’s the organization’s way to recognize and appreciate the multitude of challenges military spouses and their children face year in and year out.

Volunteers at Manna Church passed out the goodies as they watched a line of cars wrap around the church.

The packages contained a wide array of gifts, including jewelry and a New Testament. McDonald’s was also passing out goodies to kids.

“My husband is deployed right now. So, it’s nice to get that reminder that people are thinking about you, praying for you and care about you and your spouse,” Julie Vanzuiden, a U.S. Army spouse and mother said.



A volunteer, left, helps hand out part of what was prepared on the right for Fort Bragg families on Friday (Justin Moore).

Military families tell us it’s tough for wives when spouses are deployed. It forces them to take on extra duties and roles often go unseen.

And it’s an extra reminder around Mother’s Day.

“Many people say being in the army is difficult. But her (his wife) job is way harder than mine,” Eduardo Rivera, a member of the U.S. Army said.

Rivera just returned from deployment. He said when he’s overseas he comes up with creative ways to make sure his wife knows he appreciates her.

“Stuff I was doing was buying strawberry chocolates without her knowing, and letting her know I’m still away but I’m still present here with you,” Rivera said.

Those super spouses say events like this remind them how important they are to their families and the community.

Support Military Families’ goal is to recognize and applaud the undaunted courage of military wives and husbands as they shoulder the responsibility of family life, care for wounded warriors and honor the memory of our nation’s fallen heroes. They do this with the help of patriotic volunteers and committed partners, and through programs that educate, appreciate, and reaffirm the sacrifice, patriotism and selflessness of all military spouses.

For more information visit www.SupportMilitaryFamilies.org or call 919-274-7344.