Military spouse says faulty repairs caused roof of Fort Bragg home to cave in, hit children

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A military spouse says part of the ceiling of the home she rents at Fort Bragg caved in while her children were in the same room.

“All three of us were in the living room when it collapsed and fell, and I was luckily able to get between my baby and the ceiling so it only partially hit him,” said Michaela Garcia.

Corvias is the private company hired by the Department of Defense to manage housing at Fort Bragg.

Garcia says Corvias sent contractors to her home to replace a toilet as part of energy upgrades to homes in the neighborhoods.

While they were working, Garcia says a water pipe busted which caused the house to flood.

Garcia says the water was still leaking and the problem was not fixed when Corvias representatives and the contractors left.

She says they told her they would be back in a few days to patch things up.

Garcia says the ceiling collapsed soon after they left.

“Literally my whole dining room, my living room, the entire ceiling has collapsed, flooded my house with water which caused chaos,” Garcia said. “I don’t wish this upon anyone; we deserve better.”

Loryn Hardy is another military spouse living at Fort Bragg.

She says she put in a work order request with Corvias in October to fix a bubble in the ceiling.

She says no one showed up until February.

While contractors were there, she says a water pipe busted, spraying water for nearly an hour before part of the ceiling fell on contractors.

“I was really upset, I was crying because I just thought all my stuff is ruined,” Hardy said. “My kids are panicking, they’re crying, they’re freaking out.”

Hardy says the damage could have been avoided if Corvias would have followed through with her work order request sooner.

Tiffany Johnson and Cassie Baccus say they have what appears to be mold growing throughout their Fort Bragg homes.

“Corvias is denying that it’s black mold; they’re saying that it’s just dust,” Baccus said. “It’s not OK, it’s really not.”

“I’m having a hard time breathing in my own home,” Johnson said. “I’ve had to be on several different medications.”

Johnson said Corvias offered to clean the air ducts, and move her to another home if she would like, but she says she wants to get the home tested for mold and air quality first.

“I am pregnant and I don’t know what I’ve been exposed to and I would like to get it tested before we make that decision,” Johnson said.

Baccus is also hiring a company to test her home this week.

Despite efforts to reform military housing over the last few years, complaints keep coming in from families throughout the country.

This prompted lawmakers to demand answers from Corvias and other private housing companies who manage military housing.

During the meeting this week Rep. Doug Lamborn said “thousands of military families are still living in substandard housing.”

“Our military families face unacceptable health and safety issues every single day in of all places, their homes,” said Rep. Jackie Speier. “We have heard and seen firsthand the horror stories in these houses.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Al Aycock testified for Corvias, telling lawmakers that the company has invested millions of dollars into improvements, including hiring more employees, repairing homes, building new homes, and that Corvias has “been a leader” in implementing the Tenant Bill of Rights, which seeks to ensure military families have safe quality homes.

“We make ourselves available to residents through regular communication including town halls so that we can handle any issues brought forward,” Aycock said.

Lawmakers also emphasized it’s the responsibility of the base commanders to ensure adequate housing is being provided.

Fort Bragg Garrison Commander Col. Scott Pence says in most cases work orders are finished in a timely manner, adding things have come a long way since widespread issues were brought to light in 2019.

“We’ve got some issues here at Fort Bragg, we are handling each one of them uniquely with care and compassion and making sure that every step of the process we hold everybody accountable,” Col. Pence said. “It’s our responsibility to hold our partners accountable.”

Pence says a group of 10 people inspect homes before they’re deemed suitable to live in.

“They don’t let a family move in unless the house is deemed acceptable for them to move into,” Pence said. “Families who live on post deserve to live in a safe house.”

Pence says if families have a complaint, they can call the Fort Bragg Housing Advocate Line at 910-908-4504.

Corvias declined our request for an interview.

A Corvias representative released this statement in response to our questions:

“We serve more than 18,000 residents on Fort Bragg in more than 6,000 homes. What you described is rare and along with our Army partner, we worked quickly to make things right and we apologized to the residents.”

Corvias did not answer our question asking how many complaints they have received in the last six months, but CBS 17 spoke with four other families this week who say they have also experienced issues with Corvias, housing including mold, sewage leaks, water damage, sagging floors, flooding, and what they say is a lack of accountability from the company.

“Just do better,” Hardy said. “People don’t deserve this.”