Missing 14-year-old from Fayetteville is found safe, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say a teen who vanished Friday afternoon was found safe on Saturday.

Zion Whitley-Ray, 14, was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in the area of Longbranch and Glen Canyon drives, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“He is not considered to be a runaway at this time,” Fayetteville Officer Jeremy Strickland said in an email Friday. “Officers and detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.”

Saturday around 9:20 p.m., police announced Whitley-Ray “was located and is safe.”

There were no details released about his disappearance.

