FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing Saturday.

Michael Andrea Mckoy, 41, was last seen driving a 2007 silver Dodge Ram with a North Carolina license plate, RBC-8274, from his residence on Cypress Lakes Road in Cumberland County on July 19, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is considered endangered due to his medical condition. He has family ties and may be in the area of Boydton, Virginia, or Ohio.

He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 330 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts, white t-shirt, and red Crocs.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Special Victims Detective J. Jones at (910) 677-5457 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. To remain anonymous, contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.