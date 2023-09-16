FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they are looking for a missing teen who is endangered.

Sy’mere Jamon-Kingseon Scott, 14, was last seen on Friday at Westover High School at 277 Bonanza Drive in Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Scott was reported missing on Saturday and has a nickname of “Littleman,” deputies said.

“He is considered missing and endangered due to his medical condition,” the news release said.

Scott is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 121 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in a curly fade hairstyle, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a dark green sleeve shirt with “City of Las Vegas” in black, black compression pants with dark grey shorts, blue socks, and red/black/white Jordan shoes, the news release said.

Deputies said anyone with information about Scott’s location should contact Youth Services Detective Lieutenant L. Sheets at (910) 321-6755 or the Watch Commander after hours at (910) 677-5432. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can contact Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).