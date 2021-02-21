Missing Fayetteville boys and mom found safe, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after releasing new photos of missing young brothers and their mother, Fayetteville police say they have all been found safe.

Police say Dwight Clarke III, 8, and his brother, 9-month-old Sebastian Hagler, were reported missing Friday. Investigators said they were believed to be with their mother, Joleah McMillan but have not been able to contact her.

Initially, police only released a photo of Clarke, but on Saturday released photos of both boys and their mother.

Sunday evening, police said the boys and their mother were safe.

“The missing children, and their mother, have been located safe. The juveniles are no longer considered missing,” a news release from Fayetteville police said.

No other details were released.