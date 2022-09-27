FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are trying to find a homeless woman who has not been seen in more than two months.

Police said Tuesday that Amelia Ann Grice, 28, was reported missing by family members Aug. 17, more than three weeks after she was last seen.

Grice was last seen walking down Owen Drive in Fayetteville on July 25, according to her family. Police said she is homeless and is said to frequent the Owen Drive area near Village Drive as well as the Greyhound bus station in downtown Fayetteville at 505 Franklin Street.

Grice is described as a 28-year-old Black female with brown eyes, approximately 185 pounds and stands at 5’9″ tall. She often rides the city transit buses, police added.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Grice is asked to contact Sergeant R. Southerland at (910) 433-1869 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).