Missing man identified as person who died when car went down ravine in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 28-year-old man who had been previously reported missing was identified as the person who died in an Aug. 13 crash that resulted in a car going down a ravine in Fayetteville.

Darryl Spencer Jr. had been reported missing by his family on Aug. 3, police said. Detectives found him on Aug. 13 after the fatal crash while conducting investigative follow-ups on his last-known whereabouts.

Officers responded to the crash at 1:41 p.m. on Aug. 13. It happened on Highway 87 between Gillespie and Robeson streets. An earlier news release said a vehicle ran off the road and down a ravine.

Spencer Jr. died at the scene.

No further information was availible.

